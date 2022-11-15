Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

ANGI stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

