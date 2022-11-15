Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

FOUR stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

