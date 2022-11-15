FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Decreased by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.90.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$10.46 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.93%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

