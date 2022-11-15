Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,166.85. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,103,411.29. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$588,166.85. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,303 shares of company stock worth $988,503 over the last ninety days.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

