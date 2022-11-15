FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hydro One Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.67.

TSE:H opened at C$34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.55. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.16 and a 12 month high of C$36.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

