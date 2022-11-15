Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$6.72 million during the quarter.

