Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Stories

