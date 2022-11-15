Wedbush Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Silvergate Capital Price Performance
Shares of SI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
