FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corteva in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Corteva Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $13,579,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 39.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

