Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $223.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Verano Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNOF. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

