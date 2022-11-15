Auto Prop Reit Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

Auto Prop Reit ( TSE:APR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.