National Bank Financial Comments on Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,280.25.

EDV stock opened at C$26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.74. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.44.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53. In other news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,469.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

