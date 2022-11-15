International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

IBOC opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.