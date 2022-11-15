Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,584. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

