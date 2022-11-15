Inspire Investing LLC Buys 227 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 92,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of THRM opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

