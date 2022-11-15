Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 971,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

ALHC stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.94. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $258,963.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,341,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $258,963.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,593,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,341,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,822,531 shares of company stock valued at $114,688,626. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

