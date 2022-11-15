Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $4,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 392,081 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

