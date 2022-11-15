Inspire Investing LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

