LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LendingTree by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LendingTree by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $91,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,434.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Stock Down 10.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

