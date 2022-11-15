Inspire Investing LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Down 5.6 %

CDXS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.