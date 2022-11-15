Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

