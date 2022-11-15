Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 5.6 %

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.