TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

In other TrueBlue news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.