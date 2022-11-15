Inspire Investing LLC Sells 65 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,401. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $244.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

