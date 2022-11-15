Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

ACM stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

