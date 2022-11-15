Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Harsco by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Down 2.3 %

HSC stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Harsco

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.