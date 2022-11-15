Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.