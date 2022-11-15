Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

