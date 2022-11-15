Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,483 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

IVR opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

