Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

HIG stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

