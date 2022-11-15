Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,916 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of LKQ worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 139.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

