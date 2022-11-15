Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.16 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

