Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 8,702 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $370.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.27 and a 200-day moving average of $363.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

