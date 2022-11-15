Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.