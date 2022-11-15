Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 1,178,696 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Shares of BMO opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

