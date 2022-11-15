Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

