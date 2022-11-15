WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,085 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HSIC opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

