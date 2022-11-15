Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,955 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $24,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 58.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,914 shares of company stock worth $12,168,364 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

