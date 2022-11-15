Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.