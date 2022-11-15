Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

