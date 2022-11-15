Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAI opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.13. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kadant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

