Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,567 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

