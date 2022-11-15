Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $670.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $22,416,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $5,602,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

