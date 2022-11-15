CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNA opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.