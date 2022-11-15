Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $46.99 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

