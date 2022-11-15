ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. CWM LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

