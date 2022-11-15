CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.
CAE Stock Performance
NYSE:CAE opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.