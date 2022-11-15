CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

