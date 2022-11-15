Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APO. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of APO opened at $62.57 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

