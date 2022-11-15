StockNews.com Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.92 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.