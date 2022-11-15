Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

